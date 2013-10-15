U.S. private sector adds 298,000 jobs in February: ADP
NEW YORK U.S. private employers added 298,000 jobs in February, well above economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.
MEXICO CITY The U.S. Federal Reserve's actions are holding down the U.S. government's net interest expense but that should not be viewed as indefinite, New York Fed President William Dudley told a panel in Mexico City on Tuesday.
"People should view that as temporary rather than permanent," he said. He added the Fed was missing more on the employment side than the inflation side of its mandate.
"Rising debt service cost is likely to be quite large in coming years because the size of the aggregate debt has increased substantially and interest rates are unusually low," he added.
WASHINGTON When the bosses of some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies headed to Washington in January to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, it had all the makings of a potentially hostile meeting.
A government watchdog group, Public Citizen, said on Wednesday it will ask lawmakers to investigate whether billionaire investor Carl Icahn should have been subject to lobbying disclosure laws when he advised President Donald Trump to overhaul the U.S. biofuels program.