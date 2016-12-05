NEW YORK The Federal Reserve would likely raise interest rates quicker than currently planned were the Trump administration to stimulate the economy and boost activity next year, New York Fed President William Dudley said on CNBC on Monday.

"If fiscal policy were to turn more expansive and that were to lend support to economic activity, then probably the Federal Reserve would ... remove accommodation more quickly over time," he said in a television interview, adding that risks to the economy had probably reduced given the recent rise in market-based yields.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Paul Simao)