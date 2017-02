ISELIN, NJ The hobbled housing market could recover in a year or two if the labor market continues to improve and household formation rates pick up, a top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Friday.

"(T)he excess supply of housing that we see in the U.S. is not that large at this point. So I think that you could actually see a turnaround in the housing market relatively quickly, within a year or two," New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said at the New Jersey Bankers Association Economic Forum.

