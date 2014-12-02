Wall St flat as investors prepare for potential rate hike
U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors preferred to hold their bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this week.
NEW YORK William Dudley, head of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said on Tuesday he expects the U.S. economy to grow at a rate of between 2.5 to 3.0 percent next year.
Dudley told students at Lehman College in the Bronx that he was "reasonably optimistic" on the economic outlook. Previously, he had said that the "broad consensus" was for such a growth rate.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors preferred to hold their bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this week.
WASHINGTONU.S. household wealth has hit record levels. U.S. stock prices recently hit all-time highs. Inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2.0 percent goal, and the world economy including the once-sick eurozone has skirted the risk of a deep new downturn.
WASHINGTON University of Southern California economics professor Raphael Bostic, an expert on housing issues and former senior economist at the Fed's Board of Governors, has been named the new president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve bank.