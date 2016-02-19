New York Fed President William Dudley takes part in a panel convened to speak about the health of the U.S. economy in New York November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK William Dudley has been reappointed as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, as expected, giving him another five years as one of the U.S. central bank's most influential policymakers.

Members of the New York Fed's board who are not affiliated with private banks voted to reappoint Dudley to a term beginning March 1. Dudley, a former Goldman Sachs economist and head of the New York Fed's markets group, started the job in the depths of the financial crisis in January 2009.

Dudley is a dovish monetary policymaker with a permanent vote on U.S. interest rates. As a top financial regulator, his regional bank serves as the Fed's eyes and ears on Wall Street.

The terms of presidents of all 12 district Fed banks expire at the end of February. They are all expected to stay on.

