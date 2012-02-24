NEW YORK An influential U.S. Federal Reserve official waded into the fiscal policy debate on Friday, arguing the government needs a medium-term plan to reduce its high deficits and debt.

"(I)t is essential that the United States put in place a credible program of medium-term fiscal consolidation that addresses our sizeable and growing structural deficits in a manner that is consistent with supporting ongoing economic recovery," New York Fed President William Dudley said in prepared remarks.

Monetary policymakers at the Fed have been sounding the alarm about the lack of a cohesive plan in Washington for spending and taxes, complaining that it impedes the Fed's aggressive efforts to boost the U.S. economic recovery.

Dudley - acknowledging that talking fiscal policy is "always dangerous waters to swim in" for central bankers - said the United States faces "substantial fiscal challenges in the years ahead" that may not be fully appreciated.

"In particular, the interest bill on the growing federal debt burden has been temporarily restrained by the low level of interest rates and high level of remittances from the Federal Reserve to the Treasury," he told a U.S. Monetary Policy Forum hosted by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"In addition, while significant fiscal adjustments must take place, it is important to recognize that such efforts will necessitate offsetting shifts in private domestic spending and production both here and abroad," Dudley added.

"Finding ways for these adjustments to occur smoothly is an important challenge for economic policy."

Dudley is a permanent voter on the Fed's policy-setting committee, which has kept short-term interest rates near zero since late 2008 and purchased some $2.3 trillion in long-term securities to drive longer-term rates lower.

He is among the core of more dovish members pushing aggressive action to ratchet down the high U.S. unemployment rate of 8.3 percent.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Pedro da Costa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)