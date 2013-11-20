NEW YORK Recent growth in the U.S. job market has been "ok" but not as strong as the Federal Reserve would like to see, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Wednesday.

Dudley, an influential official at the U.S. central bank, said workforce productivity will be a focus for the Fed and also a "wild card" in the prospects for overall gross domestic product growth. He predicted GDP growth would pick up to between a 2.5 to 3 percent pace next year, and yet stronger in 2015.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)