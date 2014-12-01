The Federal Reserve is communicating "quite clearly" about when and how it will eventually start to lift U.S. interest rates from their current near-zero level, the influential chief of the New York Fed said on Monday.

"That said, when we actually do lift off, will it be a potential bump in the road for financial markets? Potentially," William Dudley said in an interview on CNBC. "It’s very hard to know how markets are going to react to the potential for liftoff sometime next year."

