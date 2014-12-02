Wall St flat as investors prepare for potential rate hike
U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors preferred to hold their bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this week.
NEW YORK Saudi Arabia will largely determine what happens with global oil prices, a top Federal Reserve policymaker said on Tuesday, repeating that for now the price drop is a net benefit for the United States despite the pain it could cause U.S. energy producers.
New York Fed President William Dudley said, in large part, "what happens will be up to what the Saudis want to happen." He added that U.S. consumers and major trade partners Europe and Japan, which are net importers, would benefit from cheaper oil.

WASHINGTONU.S. household wealth has hit record levels. U.S. stock prices recently hit all-time highs. Inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2.0 percent goal, and the world economy including the once-sick eurozone has skirted the risk of a deep new downturn.
WASHINGTON University of Southern California economics professor Raphael Bostic, an expert on housing issues and former senior economist at the Fed's Board of Governors, has been named the new president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve bank.