NUSA DUA, Indonesia Central bank governors have little power to improve "disappointing productivity" in the United States and around the world, New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said on Monday.

"If productivity growth was higher, we would’ve grown at a faster pace. But productivity has been quite disappointing in the U.S. and around the world," Dudley told reporters at a central bankers conference in Bali.

"Central bankers can’t do much about productivity growth. The executive branches and legislative branches should construct reforms to make the economy more efficient."

