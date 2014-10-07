Oil prices dip as doubts remain over OPEC supply cuts
SEOUL Oil prices dipped on Friday as the market looked for clues on how effectively OPEC production cuts are working to absorb a global supply overhang.
TROY N.Y. The Federal Reserve is prepared to adjust its approach to raising U.S. interest rates, when the time comes, depending on the reaction of financial markets, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Tuesday.
"The trickiest part will be, some things are just not knowable right now, and one thing is exactly how the financial markets will react to the process of monetary policy normalization," he said at a college here.
The central bank will "adjust the pace with which we'll do it, the way in which we do it, depending on how circumstances evolve," Dudley added.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SEOUL Oil prices dipped on Friday as the market looked for clues on how effectively OPEC production cuts are working to absorb a global supply overhang.
BRUSSELS The euro zone recorded in January a trade deficit for the first time in three years as a rise in exports from a year earlier was more than offset by a larger increase of imports, the European Union statistics office said on Friday.
NEW YORK Only two years ago, an outage similar to the one that struck Amazon's cloud services last month would have reinforced U.S. financial firms' view that shifting data and systems onto the public cloud was just too risky.