MINNEAPOLIS New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley said on Friday the Fed should keep reinvesting its assets holdings as they expire until short-term interest rates are well off the zero lower bound.

His comments suggest a potentially extended time before the Fed lets its $4 trillion balance sheet shrink, with most investors and Fed officials anticipating a slow path of future rate hikes.

"I would like to get short-term rates to a reasonable level so that I feel that I was off the zero lower bound by a reasonable amount," Dudley said. "How far that is I have not reached a definitive conclusion," he said, but "you want to end reinvestment when you are confident you will not have to go back to the zero lower bound."

