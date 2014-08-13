Sears warns of 'going concern' doubts
Sears Holdings Corp, once the largest U.S. retailer, warned on Tuesday about its ability to continue as a going concern after years of losses and declining sales.
NEW YORK The short-term U.S. wholesale funding market remains vulnerable to runs and other crisis-era risks and must be made more stable, an influential Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.
New York Fed President William Dudley said changes must be made in part because it is now more difficult, in the post-financial crisis era, for the U.S. central bank to intervene in the market if investors again lose confidence in broker-dealers that rely on short-term funding.
Some "important issues and vulnerabilities remain," Dudley said in kicking off a conference on wholesale funding risks, held at his Fed bank. "It is essential to make the system more stable."
Dudley did not comment on monetary policy or the economy.
WASHINGTON U.S. securities regulators moved on Wednesday to modernize regulations that require stock and bond trades to settle within three business days, a step the industry has urged the government to take for years.
General Electric Co said it expected to cut costs and boost operating profit in its industrial unit and linked the bonuses of its senior management to meeting these goals, as it bows to pressure from Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management.