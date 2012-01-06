RICHMOND A top Federal Reserve official on Friday ramped up pressure on policymakers outside of the central bank to take bolder steps to propel a U.S. housing market recovery.

Federal Reserve Governor Elizabeth Duke said the fragile state of the housing market posed a threat to the economy and that government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB should be employed to speed up the sector's recovery.

"Policymakers should at least consider policies that take into account the role the GSEs could play in hastening the healing of the housing market rather than focusing entirely on minimizing losses to the GSEs," Duke told an event sponsored by the Virginia Bankers Association and the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

The mortgage giants were taken over by the government in 2008 amid mounting loses on subprime debt. They have needed about $169 billion in taxpayer support to stay afloat.

Duke said that while there was no "miracle cure" for the housing market, providing more refinancing options for troubled borrowers and reducing a backlog of foreclosed properties by converting them in to rentals, were viable options.

The comments drew on ideas the Fed presented to Congress on Wednesday in a 26-page white paper.

Duke called for actions that would help borrowers lock into historically low interest rates. She also suggested an expansion of mortgage modification programs to save homeowners from falling into foreclosure.

She said a moderate recovery in the economy was possible in 2012, especially if new policies are implemented to accelerate the housing and mortgage market repair.

Duke was more optimistic about other sectors of the economy that might help expansion. She said consumer spending had improved and an increase in exports was also giving the economy a boost.

But she offered a caution on the job market.

"The bulk of the evidence ... suggests that the job market is not poised for marked improvement in the months ahead," Duke said. "My own expectation is that while the trend in unemployment will be gradually lower, the path to get there might be choppy."

She warned that government spending would be a constraint on growth, and cautioned that the European sovereign debt crisis presented a significant downside risk to the U.S. recovery.

(Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Neil Stempleman)