CHICAGO Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Friday said the Fed's easy money policies are not leading to fast economic growth "in large part" because of U.S. fiscal austerity.

If government spending were exuberant, the economy would be growing more quickly, as it did in other U.S. recoveries, Evans said. Reductions in government spending are dragging on the economy, he said.

