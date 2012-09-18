ANN ARBOR, Michigan The Federal Reserve is "running flat out" in its efforts to boost the economy with monetary stimulus, but still has room to do more, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

The Fed could further sharpen its forward guidance on its policy intentions or add to its current bond-purchasing program, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said at a country club breakfast sponsored by Bank of Ann Arbor.

The Fed's new stimulus also has built-in safeguards to prevent it from going overboard, including checks on inflation and a plan to pare back purchases if the program helps on jobs faster than expected, or to stop the program if it appears to be ineffective, he said.

