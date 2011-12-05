MUNCIE, Indiana Monetary policy can only do so much to help the U.S. economy, and fiscal policy should also provide a "supportive role," a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.

"This is not the time to cut your nails to the quick, just because it's good grooming," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told the Ball State University Center for Business and Economic Research, referring to fiscal policy. Investing in infrastructure now would be a "good thing," he said.

Evans reiterated his call for more monetary policy easing, saying it is important for "all public policies at the moment to be focused on providing the right fundamentals" for the economy.

The financial crisis has imparted "way more headwinds" than expected to the economy, making economic forecasting difficult and reducing the usefulness of month-to-month economic data.

Stronger growth, spurred by further monetary accommodation, would help reduce the U.S. deficit and make it easier to solve the long-term debt problem.

