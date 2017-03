WASHINGTON The U.S. economy can probably sustainably grow at just under 2.5 percent, and as low as 2 percent, over the longer term, a top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans also dismissed the notion that the United States has slipped into a lower-growth slump in the wake of the recession, called a "secular stagnation."

