CHICAGO Charles Evans, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, spoke with reporters Thursday at the bank's headquarters about his U.S. economic forecast and outlook for monetary policy.

Below are highlights from the interview.

On projected timing of first rate hike:

I still have the first funds rate increase not taking place until 2016. It's actually sort of the middle of 2016 based upon the slight mark down in our outlook and the inflation data not being as strong as I might have liked... It would be a prudent idea to wait a little bit longer to make sure that the risks either diminish or things improve so that you are far enough away from that risk zone so that you could respond more nimbly if you needed to.

On high hurdle for him to support an earlier rate hike:

The conversation and debate hurdle to get me to all of sudden decide that 'oh actually it is the right time to increase the funds rate with a flat trajectory' is pretty high...Between now and September there’s more data. The wage data could improve, the labor market could continue to improve in a very strong fashion – I don’t expect that, but I could be surprised by that – and the inflation data could show more momentum and things like that, or inflation expectations could move upwards in a way that all of a sudden makes me more uncomfortable with the stance of accommodation. Those are some of the things...

I don’t think they are very likely especially in the current environment with all of the risks that we are facing.

On why hurry with a rate increase:

This argument that it could be earlier and shallower or later and steeper, why do you worry about that so much - I think that’s premised on the idea that overall it’s about time to start normalizing. What worries me is that some of the risks we are facing – with Europe, with China, with emerging markets – we are not quite as close to that as people might think....I just don’t see why we should be in a hurry with all of the risks that we face. A little more time doesn’t hurt.

On starting rate hikes sooner, more gradually, versus later and more steeply:

I certainly agree with the proposition that it’s the overall trajectory of our funds rate and policy accommodation that matters. And so under some more normal type of conditions you could have a flatter trajectory but start sooner and that would be as accommodative as one that waited quite a while and then was somewhat steeper later...I personally think that we are not really close to the point where we can trade those off quite as easily...if you are still in a world where there’s a lot of uncertainty and you might actually need more accommodation than is envisioned by either of those trajectories, then that would argue that there’s value to delaying.

On level of confidence in inflation outlook needed to support a rate hike:

One concept that I would have in mind for having confidence that we are getting back to 2 percent is that my two-year ahead inflation outlook has a 50-percent probability that inflation will be above 2 percent... Many of us could be convinced that there’s a chance we could get to 2 percent over the next two years. That’s not good enough.

On inflation expectations:

I am a little concerned that the expectations for inflation aren’t quite as solid as sometimes we think.

On inflation outlook:

Two years from now we are still, pretty – you know, we’re below 2 percent and the fact that we’ve been below 2 percent for so many years in a row makes that discrepancy I would say more troublesome than if it was just any particular year where you were looking at 1.7 percent against a 2 percent objective.

On labor market slack and wage growth:

It’s still the case that 5.3 (percent unemployment) is probably not fully portraying the amount of slack in the economy. ....we have not seen enough wage and compensation growth, I would say, to suggest that slack has been reduced completely. And so I think there’s still a ways to go.

On the Fed's data-dependent policies:

As I see the data, I need as much accommodation as we have in place in order to generate those good growth numbers....We all look at the data, we all have our own view of how the world works...We can have exactly the same GDP forecast, but we can have a somewhat different or perhaps very different funds rate path assumption.

On the real equilibrium rate:

It’s probably slightly positive. But it’s really quite low... . If we are pretty close to that equilibrium then we are not really providing that much accommodation and that seems to be evident from the weak behavior of core inflation. It’s not just roaring along on its way up to 2 percent like you might normally have expected for a zero funds rate against a much higher equilibrium funds rate.

On the Fed's first rate hike:

I think when we actually take these actions nobody will be surprised by them.

On concern over financial excesses:

I don’t think we are in a situation where that’s a very relevant concern.

On productivity growth slowdown.

It does look as if structural productivity is going to be slower going forward than might have thought 15 years ago, at least. It presents challenges.

