Delaying an interest-rate hike would not hamper the Federal Reserve's ability to keep inflation in check, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Friday.

Evans, a voter this year, has long called for the U.S. central bank to wait until 2016 to raise rates, a move that some of his colleagues say could allow inflation to run rampant.

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty, writing by Ann Saphir)