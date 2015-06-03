Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans laughs at a question at the Chicago Banking Symposium in Chicago, Illinois, United States, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

CHICAGO The hurdle for raising U.S. interest rates is "pretty high" at the moment, and in fact it is unlikely the economy will be ready for higher rates before next year, a top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.

Economic data has come in weaker than expected since when Fed officials last made their quarterly economic forecasts, in March, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told reporters in Chicago.

That means that a rate hike is unlikely to be appropriate until the first half of 2016 or perhaps even later, he said.

If rates go up this year it's important it is a very shallow increase, he said.

