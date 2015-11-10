Oil dips as rising US drilling offsets talk of an OPEC-led cut extension
SINGAPORE Oil prices dipped on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity outweighed talks that an OPEC-led production cut initially due to end in mid-2017 may be extended.
CHICAGO Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, one of the U.S. central bank's most dovish policymakers, said Tuesday that he looks forward to the time when the economy is strong enough to handle a Fed rate hike.
Evans made the comment during a discussion of U.S. government debt at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, where some experts proposed that more coordination between the Fed and fiscal authorities could result in a stronger economy, especially when interest rates are pinned near zero.
Evans suggested he saw little merit in that argument, adding that in his view monetary policy independence is crucial to effect policymaking. Policy decisions, he said, should not be driven by whether they hurt or help the Fed's capital accounts.
KUWAIT A joint committee of ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers has agreed to review whether a global pact to limit supplies should be extended by six months, it said in a statement on Sunday.