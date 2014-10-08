China vows zero tolerance for faked data
BEIJING China's top statistician said on Sunday anyone caught falsifying economic data would face zero tolerance and be punished under the law.
PLYMOUTH Wisc. The U.S. Federal Reserve must "live by" its 2-percent inflation target, treating excessively low inflation as just as big a problem as excessively high inflation, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Wednesday.
"I'm all for getting interest rates higher," but only once the economy is ready for it, Evans said.
While the U.S. economy is "on a good path," with unemployment falling and inflation looking like it will rise back to healthier levels, raising rates should wait until the Fed is more certain about the outlook, he said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BEIJING China's top statistician said on Sunday anyone caught falsifying economic data would face zero tolerance and be punished under the law.
BEIJING A trade war between China and the United States would only cause pain, China's commerce minister said on Saturday, as analysts say the spectre of deteriorating U.S.-China ties is likely to weigh on confidence of exporters and investors worldwide.
Puerto Rico's governor said on Saturday he has delivered a revised fiscal turnaround plan to the U.S. territory's financial oversight board that includes $262 million in additional revenue and changes to healthcare funding.