MUNCIE, Indiana The U.S. Federal Reserve has scope to ease monetary further without pushing inflation above 3 percent, because there are so many people out of work, a top Fed official said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after a speech here, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans repeated his call for the Fed to promise low rates until unemployment falls below 7 percent as long as inflation does not threaten to rise above 3 percent.

If that does not reduce unemployment fast enough, he said, more bond purchases would also be useful.

"At any particular time, depending on what the particular proposal is, it there's a call for more accommodation, I'm usually for it," he said.

But even if inflation did rise to 3 percent - a full percentage point above the Fed's informal target - that's not as bad as experiencing the current unemployment rate of 8.6 percent, he said.

Of the effect of more easing on inflation, he said, "There's so much slack in the economy we would not get to 3 percent."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir)