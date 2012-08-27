HONG KONG Unemployment is unlikely to fall below 7 percent before 2015 at the earliest under current policies, the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Monday.

"At the year end, it won't be 7 percent. I'm not expecting the unemployment rate under current policy to go below 7 percent before 2015 at least," Evans told reporters after delivering a speech to a seminar run by Deutsche Boerse AG's MNI news agency at the Hong Kong Bankers' Club.

The Chicago Fed chief, known for his dovish policy views, will have a vote next year on the Fed's policy-setting panel.

