MUNCIE, Indiana Recent reports that the Federal Reserve lent Wall Street more than $7 trillion during the financial crisis are false, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.

"I have no idea where this comes from -- actually, I have an idea of where this comes from, it comes from overcounting," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told the Ball State University Center for Business and Economic Research, referring to fiscal policy.

The Fed balance sheet has never been above $3 trillion, Evans noted. That makes it impossible that the Fed could have lent out more than double that amount, he said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)