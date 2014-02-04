Oil touches three-month lows, as U.S. supply swells
LONDON Oil hovered around three-month lows on Monday, as rising U.S. inventories and drilling activity offset optimism over OPEC's efforts to restrict crude output.
DETROIT The Federal Reserve's cuts to its massive bond-buying program have been "reasonable" and the pace of its reductions have been "modest," a top Fed official said on Tuesday, expressing support for continued paring of the program.
The Fed's quantitative easing program has already lasted longer than initially expected, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said after a speech here, but it has finally begun to kick in and jumpstart the recovery.
The unemployment rate can fall to as low as 5 percent to 5.25 percent before undesirable wage pressures may arise, he said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors preferred to hold their bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this week.
NEW YORK A measure of U.S. inflation expectations mostly flattened in February after having risen in the previous two months, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey released on Monday.