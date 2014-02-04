Oil touches three-month lows, as U.S. supply swells
LONDON Oil hovered around three-month lows on Monday, as rising U.S. inventories and drilling activity offset optimism over OPEC's efforts to restrict crude output.
DETROIT Only a sharp economic downturn or unexpected rise in inflation could force the Federal Reserve to pause or speed up the pace at which it is cutting its massive bond-buying program, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.
"I think it's probably a high hurdle to deviate from that pace over the next several meetings," Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans told reporters after a speech here.
Evans said that world financial markets should not be surprised at the Fed's decision to keep tapering its third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, because the cuts come in response to improved momentum in the economy.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors preferred to hold their bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this week.
NEW YORK A measure of U.S. inflation expectations mostly flattened in February after having risen in the previous two months, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey released on Monday.