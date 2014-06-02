ISTANBUL The timing of an increase in U.S. interest rates will depend to a large extent on the outlook for inflation which remains below target, meaning a hike could come any time next year or in 2016, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Monday.

Speaking at a conference in Istanbul, Evans said inflation needed to get much closer to 2 percent before any hike could be contemplated.

He forecast U.S. economic growth of around 3 percent for the next three quarters and said the inventory adjustments that hit growth in the first quarter would not be a negative factor going forward.

(Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Seda Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Mark Heinrich)