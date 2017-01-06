CHICAGO Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, one of the Fed's most dovish policymakers, said on Friday he believes the central bank could raise rates three times this year if economic data comes in a bit stronger than he expects.

"I still think two moves is not an unreasonable expectation ...but it's going to depend on how the data roll out, and if it’s a little bit stronger, three is not going to be implausible," Evans told reporters after on the sidelines of an American Economic Association conference. Evans is a voting member of the Fed's policy-setting committee this year.

