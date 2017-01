CHICAGO The U.S. Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Monday said he would like interest rates to eventually rise from where they are now so the Fed will have the room to cut rates to stimulate the economy if hit by a shock.

The U.S. central bank does not have the authority to buy corporate bonds or take other extraordinary monetary easing methods used by the European Central Bank and elsewhere, he said.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chris Reese)