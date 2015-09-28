MILWAUKEE The U.S. Federal Reserve would need to deliver more stimulus "if things were to weaken very much," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Monday, noting the economy could also surprisingly strengthen.

Responding to audience questions at Marquette University, Evans said additional bond purchases, known as quantitative easing, are an option if more monetary stimulus is needed. "We need to consider those Plan Bs," he said, noting the global environment continues to be challenging.

