CHICAGO Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, one of the most dovish policymakers at the U.S. central bank, on Friday said that while last month reducing the Fed's massive bond-buying stimulus might have been an option, such a move is no longer a possibility.

"My own personal view is, I don't think that we have enough positive additional information going into the next meeting to all of a sudden decide that it's appropriate to taper," Evans told reporters after a speech here.

"Going into (the) September (Fed policy-setting meeting) I said it was a close call. I was persuaded by a lot of commentary around the table that it would be good to wait. Since we are waiting I haven't seen anything like what I thought it would take in order to get us to a ‘yes' on tapering."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)