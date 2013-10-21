WASHINGTON Janet Yellen will ensure monetary policy "continuity" once she replaces Ben Bernanke as chair of the Federal Reserve next year, a senior U.S. central banker said on Monday.

"I think Janet will be a great chairman. She has an awful lot of experience with monetary policy - up close and personal," Chicago Federal reserve President Charles Evans told CNBC television in an interview.

"I think we'll see a lot of continuity. And we'll be looking at the economic situation and inflationary pressures as they present themselves, and (will) respond accordingly," he said.

