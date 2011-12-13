The Federal Reserve on Tuesday made no changes to its interest rate policy but reiterated risks to economic growth, leaving the door open for further monetary easing next year.

Better U.S. economic data has bought the central bank time to gauge the possible impact of Europe's debt debacle on the United States.

At the same time, the November jobless rate of 8.6 percent, while down 0.4 percentage point from the prior month, still suggests the economy is running below its full potential and could benefit from additional stimulus.

With interest rates already effectively at zero and the Fed's balance sheet at $2.8 trillion, what else can policy makers do to boost economic growth?

COMMUNICATIONS

The Fed is considering publishing forecasts for the benchmark federal funds rate and adopting an explicit inflation target. There is debate within the central bank as to whether interest rate forecasts would be considered stimulative rather than simply an improvement in central bank transparency. If the forecasts suggest the Fed will keep rates near zero for longer than financial markets expect, it could put some downward pressure on long-term borrowing costs. The Fed has already said it expects to keep rates ultra-low through at least mid-2013.

DISCOUNT RATE CUT

There has been speculation in financial markets that the Fed would lower the discount rate it charges banks for emergency loans. Last month, the Fed acted with other global central banks to offer dollar liquidity to strained credit markets. By lowering the cost of its foreign exchange swaps, the Fed effectively made it cheaper for banks to borrow dollars abroad than for financial institutions to take advantage of the Fed's emergency lending facility, known as the discount window, in the United States. U.S.-based banks are not facing the same funding strains. The discount rate currently stands at 0.75 percent.

MORE BOND BUYING: QE3

After having pushed overnight interest rates to near zero in December 2008, the Fed launched two bond-buying programs that more than tripled the Fed's balance sheet to $2.8 trillion from its size before the 2007-09 financial crisis. New purchases of long-term Treasury assets are seen as an outside possibility that could require the renewed prospect of deflation to get the Fed to act. The Fed is also considering focusing another potential round of bond purchases on mortgage-backed securities as a way to focus its stimulus more directly on the battered housing market.

