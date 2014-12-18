NEW YORK A key overnight borrowing cost for U.S. banks rose its highest level in 2-1/2 weeks on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve hinted it would might raise interest rates in 2015 due to a strengthening economy, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The effective or average interest rate on federal funds - the cost for banks to borrow excess reserves from each other - was 0.13 percent, up from 0.12 percent on Tuesday.

The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank targets to conduct monetary policy, last reached 0.13 percent on Dec. 1, which had not happened since April 2013.

On Wednesday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.375 percent, according to the Fed.

The Fed adopted a fed funds target of 0.00-0.25 percent in Dec. 2008 at the height of the global credit crisis.

(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)