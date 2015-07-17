U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer addresses The Economic Club of New York in New York March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said on Friday there should be no further limits put on the U.S. central bank's emergency lending powers.

In response to a question following a speech to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, Fischer said the Fed could work with the post-financial crisis restrictions on the types of companies it could lend to.

But he said the process had gone as far as it should.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)