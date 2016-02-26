Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer is seen during the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Crosby

NEW YORK The public likes so-called time-based forward guidance on interest rates because it is the closest thing that Federal Reserve policymakers have to a consensus prediction of monetary policy, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Friday.

"I think they like time-based because it's their way of getting as close as they can to a committee forecast of interest rates," he told the Initiative on Global Markets at Chicago Booth event.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)