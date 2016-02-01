Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
NEW YORK The Federal Reserve's second-in-command said on Monday he is keen to figure out whether recent financial instability reflects something real, or merely the "animal spirits" of investors and markets.
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, speaking in New York, said the central bank needs to wait and see whether the market volatility and uncertainty that kicked in around the turn of the year will hurt the U.S. economy.
The U.S. labor market is remarkably strong, he said, and inflation, while low, is not in an entirely different 'universe' from the Fed's 2-percent goal.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
BEIJING Asian countries escaped the currency manipulator label in the latest U.S. Treasury report, but remain wary of possible trade friction as President Donald Trump maintains his administration will seek to address trade imbalances.