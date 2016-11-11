SANTIAGO The Federal Reserve is monitoring an increase in long-term U.S. government borrowing costs and will adjust policy accordingly if necessary, Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said on Friday.

Since Republican Donald Trump was elected U.S. president earlier this week, the 10-year Treasury yield has risen.

"Of course we will watch events and depending on how the market turns out and how the economy turns out we will adjust our policy if we think that's necessary," Fischer said by videolink to a conference in Santiago, Chile.

"But if you ask me in which direction could have an impact, I am not even sure that I could answer that question."

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Rosalba O'Brien; Writing by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Bernadette Baum)