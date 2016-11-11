Dollar recoups losses, shares lower as banks weigh
LONDON The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.
SANTIAGO The Federal Reserve is monitoring an increase in long-term U.S. government borrowing costs and will adjust policy accordingly if necessary, Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said on Friday.
Since Republican Donald Trump was elected U.S. president earlier this week, the 10-year Treasury yield has risen.
"Of course we will watch events and depending on how the market turns out and how the economy turns out we will adjust our policy if we think that's necessary," Fischer said by videolink to a conference in Santiago, Chile.
"But if you ask me in which direction could have an impact, I am not even sure that I could answer that question."
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Rosalba O'Brien; Writing by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
LONDON The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.
KUALA LUMPUR Saudi Aramco's decision to shelve a plan to partner with Malaysia's state oil company threatens the country's ambitious plans for an oil and gas processing hub, which it may struggle to keep on course if it cannot find another foreign investor.
BERLIN Former Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn may have known sooner than he has admitted that the carmaker was cheating on emissions tests, German prosecutors said on Friday, as they widened an investigation into the scandal.