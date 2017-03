NEW YORK Large banks that are thought likely to get a government bailout if they fail have an unfair advantage that should be removed, a top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.

"There is a cost of funding advantage and it is substantial. And it is unfair," said Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher of large banks whose implicit government guarantee makes them too big to fail. "We need to level the playing field."

(Reporting By Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)