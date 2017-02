DALLAS Consumers have a long way to go on reducing the debts they racked up as the United States headed into recession, a top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Friday.

"I think it's going to be a very, very long haul," Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told the Texas A&M Retailing Summit in response to a question on consumer deleveraging.

With unemployment high, "people are eating into their seed corn to consume," he said.

Lax regulation and a Fed that kept interest rates too low for too long encouraged consumers to take on too much debt before the recession, he said.

