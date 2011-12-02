DALLAS The United States is headed the way of debt crisis-wracked Italy and Greece unless U.S. leaders make a more concerted effort to fix the national deficit, a top Federal Reserve official said Friday.

Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told a meeting of business leaders they should take the Occupy Wall Street movement "seriously" because too many people are out of work.

He urged them to lobby lawmakers to craft a fiscal solution to the nation's debt problem, which is creating uncertainty and holding back business investment.

Otherwise, social unrest could result, Fisher said.

