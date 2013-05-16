Wilbur Ross sworn in as secretary of commerce
WASHINGTON Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross was sworn in as U.S. commerce secretary on Tuesday after helping shape Republican President Donald Trump's opposition to multilateral trade deals.
HOUSTON Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on Thursday that he does not worry about the impact monetary policy has on currency values, unless it creates instability.
"There are currency consequences to what you do," Fisher told a group of business economists. "I don't lose a lot of sleep over that."
"I don't worry about short-term movements as much unless they create instability," he said.
NEW YORK Stocks on major world markets dipped along with the U.S. dollar and U.s. Treasury yields on the last day of the month as investors waited for signals on infrastructure spending and tax cuts in President Donald Trump's Tuesday night Congressional address.
WASHINGTON Major U.S. corporations are going to war in Washington over a Republican 'border adjustment' tax proposal meant to boost exports over imports, with lawmakers in Congress coming under pressure from some of the nation's biggest employers.