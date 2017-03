The U.S. employment situation in December and January was significantly affected by the very cold weather, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday, downplaying the weight he would put on a weak jobs number.

The consumer has been "literally frozen" over the past two months, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on CNBC, and any weakness in the jobs data must be seen in that light.

