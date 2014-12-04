Richard Fisher, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, speaks on ''U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy: Where to From Here?'' during at luncheon in Hong Kong April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

DALLAS A top Federal Reserve official known for his longtime opposition to the U.S. central bank's super-easy policies called on Wednesday for the Fed to begin trimming its massive balance sheet even before it begins to raise interest rates.

In October, the Fed ended a program of bond-buying aimed at stimulating the economy, but it still holds trillions of dollars of Treasuries and housing-backed securities on its books that continue to exert downward pressure on U.S. borrowing costs.

When bonds mature, it tops up its balance sheet with fresh purchases to keep that downward pressure steady.

"It strikes me that given current circumstances, it would do no harm to start slowly trimming our holdings by letting them roll off as they mature," Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Dallas Business Club.

Such a move would represent an about-face for the Fed, which has signaled it will continue to reinvest the proceeds of maturing bonds until after it begins raising interest rates from their current near-zero level. Fisher's views are often outside the mainstream at the Fed and probably do not signal a change in direction for the U.S. central bank.

They do, however, offer a window into the kinds of arguments that Fed Chair Janet Yellen will hear in two weeks when Fed policymakers meet to weigh any changes to its guidance on how long it will keep rates low.

With Treasury yields high compared with yields on European and Japanese government bonds, Fisher argued Wednesday that U.S. government debt will still be attractive even if the Fed is buying less of it.

"My sense is we could do this while still maintaining the attractiveness of investing in Treasury and agency securities relative to other highly liquid sovereign markets and not sparking significant increases in rates," Fisher said.

Reducing the Fed's reinvestments would help relieve a shortage of safe collateral in financial markets, Fisher said, and would also signal that the Fed is serious about ending reliance on a controversial strategy for reverse repo operations.

It would not, he said, "imply any rush to raise the Fed funds rate." Raising rates will depend on progress toward the Fed's 2-percent inflation target and full employment, he said.

Fisher is a voter this year on Fed policy. He plans to retire next March.

