Political authorities need to lay a sounder base for economic growth to complement the Federal Reserve's easy monetary policy and ensure the central bank is not just "pushing on a string," a top Fed official said on Monday.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher told CNBC television he expected the U.S. economy would grow at an annual rate of under 2 percent over the remainder of the year, but he warned: "We could slip."

Fisher's comments illustrate the range of views at the U.S. central bank on how best to strengthen a lackluster economic recovery. The Fed has aggressively sought to boost growth likely to fall short of expectations in the second half of the year, but Fisher and two other officials have dissented against recent policy actions.

Inflation, which has eased as high oil and commodity prices have moderated, is not currently a worry for the U.S. economy, Fisher added in a separate interview.

"We want to rekindle this economy; we don't want, on the other hand, to kindle inflationary embers. I don't think the latter is an issue right now," he said in an interview on Bloomberg Radio.

The Dallas Fed chief said he expected U.S. inflation would trend toward 2 percent, adding that deflation was not "baked into the system."

Despite having three policy-makers dissent against looser monetary policy at each of the Fed's last two meetings, policy is being steered by a core group led by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke. Bernanke is due to testify before Congress on Tuesday.

Fisher said he dissented against the Fed's September 21 decision to rebalance its bond portfolio -- an effort to put greater downward pressure on long-term interest rates -- because he believed the action would do little good at a time when an uncertain economic climate was restraining businesses.

"We have a limited amount of ammunition," Fisher told CNBC, adding that there were plenty of studies that suggested the Fed's "Operation Twist" would not have that great an impact spurring stronger economic growth.

"I personally did not feel that the benefits ... outweighed the costs," he said. "I think we have done enough at this juncture."

Fisher, who has long argued an uncertain regulatory and budget environment was damping business spirits, said he felt it would do little good to ease monetary policy because the level of interest rates was not the problem facing the economy.

"Whatever we do has to have the complementary side ... of having a fiscal policy that utilizes it or channels it properly," he said. "Unless it is complemented by fiscal policy then a lot of what we do represents pushing on a string."

"You lay out clear rules of the road and business will find a way to navigate," he said.

He also said he would prefer if the Fed had only a single congressional mandate of pursuing price stability. Congress has charged the Fed with pursuing both price stability and full employment.

