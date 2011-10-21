DALLAS Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on Friday he disagrees with another top Fed official who suggested the central bank add to its holdings of mortgage-related debt, exposing rifts within the institution.

"I am not similarly inclined," Fisher said when asked whether he agrees with a proposal put forward on Thursday by Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo.

Tarullo said on Thursday there was "ample room" for policymakers to do more to spur economic growth and said more mortgage bond purchases should be on the table.

The suggestion comes after the Fed devoted two days in September to discussing steps it could take to light a fire under an economy growing too sluggishly to pull down a lofty unemployment rate that has been 9 percent or above for the past six months. Minutes of the meeting do not mention expanding the Fed's portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, which some officials at the central bank had been eager to shed.

But Fisher, who has dissented against active Fed efforts to accelerate economic activity at the last three meetings, said Tarullo's suggestion might take the Fed outside its normal remit.

"We are not a fiscal agency," he said. "We do have a portfolio of mortgages that is significant."

Fisher warned that after cutting rates to near zero, buying $2.3 trillion in bonds, and announcing it will replace short-term securities with long-term ones, the Fed's activist approach to monetary policy could backfire.

"We've taken a lot of initiatives here," he said. "We don't have to act at every meeting."

U.S. growth is likely to gain strength in 2012 and inflation should moderate, he said.

Temporary influences such as higher gasoline prices and supply disruptions from Japan's natural disasters are being reversed or have been digested, Fisher said.

"There is plenty of potential for confidence to be bolstered and propel the economy forward at an accelerating clip," he said.

The Dallas Fed president said he expects substantially stronger economic growth in the July-September period than the anemic 1.3 percent in the second quarter.

Fisher repeated his view that the central bank's power to spur growth at the moment is limited. He said the effectiveness of the Fed's last installment of bond buying and its decision in September to replace short-term securities with longer-term ones, is doubtful.

"You would be hard-pressed to now say that still more liquidity, or more fuel, is called for given the $1.5 trillion in excess bank reserves and the substantial liquid holdings businesses are hoarding," he said.

Fisher said he expects inflation, which has been higher after a period of higher gas and commodities prices, to gravitate toward the Fed's preferred level of 2 percent.

(Reporting by Chris Baltimore, Writing by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Neil Stempleman)