WASHINGTON A top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday that a decision to alter the terms of dollar swap lines with foreign central banks was meant to help economic growth, not bail out Europe.

"We are not bailing out ... Europe," Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said in an interview with Fox Business Network. "We are trying to meet a shortage of dollars."

He said the action was aimed at making sure there were ample dollars for those who wanted to buy U.S. products, and that European officials still needed to address the debt crisis that had led to dollar funding strains among banks in the region.

"They need to pull their socks up just like our Congress needs to do and get their act together and solve the underpinning uncertainty," Fisher said.

The Dallas Fed chief denied there was a specific triggering event that led to the coordinated action among the Fed, European Central Bank and the central banks of Japan, Britain, Switzerland and Canada. "There is no dramatic event," he said.

"We want to make sure as the recovery is gaining momentum, whatever we do encourages that forward momentum, doesn't retard that momentum," Fisher said.

