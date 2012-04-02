Oil prices rise after report shows drop in U.S. stocks
LONDON Oil prices rose on Thursday after U.S. data showed a surprise decline in inventories, suggesting that a global glut may be ending after moves by OPEC to cut production.
WASHINGTON Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on Monday that the U.S. central bank won't allow inflation to get out of control and said that investors should beware of expecting endless policy easing.
"A lot of investors ... have counted on us to provide the tailwind rather than just doing the hard work that one needs to do in order to ascertain underlying valuation," he said on CNBC Television.
"I think the easy part for those that just rode on the jetstream of Federal Reserve accommodation is over ... They should now go to work and do their analysis," he added.
(Reporting by Glenn Somerville; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON Oil prices rose on Thursday after U.S. data showed a surprise decline in inventories, suggesting that a global glut may be ending after moves by OPEC to cut production.
SAN FRANCISCO When Apple Inc launches its much-anticipated 10th anniversary iPhone this fall, it will offer an unwitting lesson in how much the smartphone industry it pioneered has matured.
TOKYO Japan's government lowered its assessment of consumer spending in February, the first downgrade in 11 months, as some shoppers have become increasingly frugal in the face of rising food prices.